Peace restored in FATA after sacrifices of Jawans: Jhagra

Kulsum Saifullah Tennis Tournament concludes

Peshawar

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eng.Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that with the Grace of Allah and the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies’ jawans, peace has been restored in FATA. Thus, he said healthy activities like sports and education would be restarted there.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Asia Tennis Tournament 2016, the Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that history of nations are full of such turbulent eras throughout the world and in Pakistan particularly FATA too had passed such terrible days during the recent past but the sacrifices of our local people and the law enforcement agencies’ personnel had helped to restore order there and an era of peace and prosperity will soon usher in there.

Besides others the ceremony was also attended by Gen. (R) Ali Kuli Khan, Hamayun Saifullah Khan, Anwar Saifullah Khan, the Islamabad based Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizadeh and representatives of French Embassy said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Paying rich tributes of the sacrifices of the law enforcement personnel, the Governor said that terrorism had affected every aspect of life in FATA but now not only law and order has been restored but reconstruction has also been taken up. The Governor called upon the people to come forward and capitalize on healthy activities like sports and education to accelerate out march towards peace and prosperity.

Lauding the support of Saifullah Family to the promotion of healthy activities particularly sport and then tennis he said that there is no dearth of talent in KP and FATA but this needed to be channelized and thus he will always be available for providing support to such initiatives. The Governor said that activities like sports always promote the soft image of a society therefore he would always appreciate those channelizing the youth towards sports. The Governor also paid rich tributes of the services of late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan after whom the tournament has been named for Pakistan and its people.

Addressing on the occasion, the president Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan said that they wanted sports instruments like tennis rackets in the hands of the tribal youth instead of Kalashnikovs i.e. guns.

He disclosed that Davis Cup has returned to Pakistan after 12 years and it all because security situation has been restored in the country after great efforts. Now, with the grace of Allah Islamabad has been declared the safest city of South Asia, he said.—APP