Peace must be turned into a dispute solution functional force

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Secretary-General of the Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that the globe is sprawled with most modern arms to destroy every corner of earth with one go. This is most dangerus situation if viewed from human lives point of view. Global institutions have failed to prevent wars and bloody conflicts, he reminded while talking to a group of young Kashmiris here Sunday.

Replying a question he said that the only alternative is to turn peace into a functional forces by those institutions which have failed to maintain global harmony by use of arms by reorganizing them as nucleus of peace. An armless peace is more powerful; it works fearlessly; it is need of the time if humans have had to save the earth and its wealth for futre human use, he added.

Replying another question he said that he would ask the Kashmiris that they should themsleves voluntarily form Peace Brigades in all big town and villages; give them courage to the terrified childrend and the octogenarians both.

He suggested that the reglious character of the Kashmir region must be given highlight; so long as religion remained in supreme forces in Jammu and Kashmir, complete tranquility and harmony reigned there. To see the peace people, sages, intellectuals and spiritualista from far and wide travelled to Kashmir and settled there, enrich the culture and gave brig brotherly embrace to all and sundry.

He told that when the Kashmir Peace Institute was formed by veteran international intellectual late Zahid Malik Sahib the idea was to set up a sub-office at Srinagar too provided that administration cooperated for this good initiative. The Secretary General said that everything should not be opposed; merits should be judged and decision delivered.