Peace is not one-way street

PAKISTAN’S top political and military leadership, in a meeting on Tuesday, decided to make fresh peace overtures to Afghanistan and India with the objective of lowering tension in the region. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and also attended, among others, by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to policy of good neighbourly relations with all countries of the region.

The message put across by the leadership is yet another manifestation of Pakistan’s desire to have peaceful co-existence for the sake of its own security, peace and development and that of the region. In fact, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been extending hand of friendship to India even before assumption of power and stuck to the policy throughout during the last three and a half years despite provocations from the other side. Similarly, despite use of harsh language by Afghan leadership, Pakistan has consistently pursued the policy of cooperation, collaboration and offered wholehearted support to Afghanistan in its quest for durable peace and security. The policy being adopted by incumbent government is quite understandable as Prime Minister Sharif has a clear cut agenda of economic development that, in turn, calls for peaceful atmosphere. Pakistan has also launched a comprehensive operation against terrorism and is now in the process of securing its Western border to address complaints of cross-border movement. It is also pertinent to point out that the new Army Chief also talked to Afghan leadership on phone and conveyed Pakistan’s firm resolve to fight out terrorism without any distinction or discrimination. In this backdrop, one expects reciprocity both from New Delhi and Kabul but so far it is not forthcoming. New Indian Army Chief has justified so-called surgical strikes and hurled threats of similar strikes in future as well. India’s political leadership is also wasting no opportunity to inflict harm on Pakistan including threats to block its share of water under Indus Basin Treaty and its refusal to attend regional moots that could help lower tension. The message that emanated from Delhi on first day of the New Year that ‘there would be neither war nor peace with Pakistan during 2017” also speaks volumes about intentions of Indian leadership. In this backdrop, only time will tell what happens to Pakistan’s peace overtures?

