Peace in Karachi to be ensured at all costs: Shahid

Staff Reporter

Corps Commander of Karachi, Lieutenant General Shahid Mirza Baig has said on Tuesday that peace in the metropolis would be ensured at all costs.

This was Shahid Mirza Baig’s first ever visit to Rangers Headquarters in Karachi as the Corps Commander.

Upon his arrival at Rangers headquarters, Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza was greeted by Sindh DG Rangers.

Both held discussion on ongoing Karachi operation and overall security situation in the metropolis.

Corps Commander Karachi and DG Rangers Sindh vowed to expedite Karachi operation.

While addressing Rangers personnel, Corps Commander Karachi General Shahid Mirza Baig said that karachiites’ confidence in law enforcement agencies.

It reflects brilliant performance of Rangers in Karachi.

Corps Commander of Karachi, Lieutenant General Shahid Mirza Baig vowed that gains earned by security forces during Karachi operation would be made irreversible with support of the locals.