Peace in IHK

Through this letter I am not pinpointing any country in particular. This is about my story and my genuine concern. What about law and order? This nagging question naturally comes to the mind of the people whenever they see the untoward incidents taking place in Kashmir. The present turmoil in the Valley is disturbing, moving fellow citizens to tears. Sadly, the continuous scenes of stone-pelting on the streets of Kashmir are the lowest points of the current turmoil.

During my schooldays and childhood way back in the early 1990s, a family from Jammu and Kashmir bumped into my hometown Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, India, starting their family in my native place for a short period of time. As a schoolboy then, I had met by chance a few members of that family my age. And one schoolgirl among them was often seen talking proudly about Kashmir. In fact the talk had made me develop love and respect for Kashmir. Then I had started admiring and thinking highly of that girl purely because of my love of Kashmir. But unfortunately, Kashmir today is not as rosy as it was during my 1990 schooldays. The unfortunate fact is that factors like strong strategies and great diplomacy are totally missing on the subject of Kashmir.

As the first step, law and order should be maintained across the Valley at all costs. Secondly, the Indian government must wake up to the reality in Jammu & Kashmir and take steps to open the doors of education, growth, employment and business development to the youths and the public in Kashmir. Finally, the countries riding the waves of technology have the natural tendency of ‘acting rough and tough’ at the drop of a hat. Maintaining good rapport with Pakistan and opening up communication route for strengthening bilateral tie-ups should be the immediate tasks to be looked into by India without hesitation.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

