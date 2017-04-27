Amna Ejaz Rafi

RUSSIA’S growing interest in Afghan affairs is apparent from the country’s hosting of peace talks. Recent talks on ‘peace in Afghanistan’ were held in Moscow on April 14, 2017. Representatives from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in talks.

Earlier, similar initiatives include ‘Trilateral Dialogue’ between Moscow-Islamabad-Beijing in December 2016, and a round of consultations in Moscow (February 2017), in which China, Pakistan, India, Iran and Afghanistan participated. Moscow supports negotiations with Taliban. The situation in Afghanistan has been a source of concern for regional as well as global players. Since the war against terrorism, the security situation in Afghanistan has continued to worsen, with no worthwhile progress on political and economic side.

The recent peace efforts in Afghanistan should not be seen in isolation, rather, the stakeholders in the talks are regional players, which have been affected by the instability in Afghanistan. Russia, China, Central Asian states and Pakistan have borne the brunt of Afghan wars, due to geographic proximity. The presence ofDaesh elements in Afghanistan has further heightened security threat and concern for regional actors. The regional states renewed interest in Afghan peace process focusing on finding a political solution is aimed at securing economic links, and stepping up efforts for regional connectivity.

Materialization of Central-South inter-regional connectivity cannot be possible without peace in Afghanistan. Upcoming CPEC, is yet another endeavour, linking China, Pakistan, Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia but peace in Afghanistan is a must. Regional states desirous of progress will have to look for a collaborative approach focusing towards economic/regional cooperation. Talks on Afghanistan might be instrumental in bringing regional players to a negotiating table, dissuading mistrust and fostering regional integration.

During the first two rounds of talks, Moscow did not invite the US, while in the third round, invitation was send. According to the US State Department spokesman Mark Toner: “It seemed to be a unilateral Russian attempt to assert influence in the region that we felt wasn’t constructive at this time.”The lack of participation from the US and NATO in the talks signals a divergent stance. The US view’s the Taliban as a major source of instability in Afghanistan. While, Russia is opposed to IS ingress in country and through cooperation with Taliban want’s to isolate evil threat. The Russia-US divergent outlook on Afghanistan is apparent. The US had been wary of the ‘Russia Afghan peace diplomacy’. The US has accused Moscow of arming the Taliban, and undermining the US presence in Afghanistan. The US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel said: “I think it is fair to assume they may be providing some sort of support to the Taliban, in terms of weapons or other things that may be there.”

Russia has defended its position with regard to Taliban and negated the US accusations. President Special Envoy to Afghanistan ZamirKabulov has called them as “fabrications designed to justify the failure of the US military in the Afghan campaign.”The divergence of interest between the US and Russia on Afghanistan could be the start of another geopolitical struggle between the cold war rivals, with Afghanistan once again as the theatre of competing interest.

— The writer is Researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think tank based in Islamabad.

