Peace and harmony can be promoted following Quran, Sunnah: First Lady

Staff Reporter

First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said by following the true spirit and teachings of Quran and Sunnah, peace and harmony can be promoted in the society. She was addressing the closing ceremony of courses ‘Memorization and Recitation of Holy Quran’ here at Faisal Masjid Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai, President IIUI Dr Ahmad Yousif Al Draiweesh and senior officials were present. Begum Mehmooda said recitation and memorization of Holy Quran is a blessing which has been repeatedly emphasized in the teachings of both Quran and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

She noted with appreciation that Darul Muneera of IIUI was rendering valuable services in imparting Quranic and Islamic teachings and expressed satisfaction that not only Pakistani female students but also students from abroad were acquiring education in Islamic teachings.

She emphasized that ills and problems in society could be eradicated by promoting Quranic education and stressed that the Holy Quran should be read with translation to fully comprehend the message and meaning in order to shape lives accordingly.

Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain said youth of Muslim world should be nurtured as per teachings of Holy Quran and they should not be dissociated from true message of Islam, which is peace. She regarded universities as the places which can help the Muslims to deal with contemporary challenges and said violence and terrorism had nothing to do with Islam.

She said IIUI had been playing a pivotal role in promotion of Islamic values and spreading the Islam’s message of peace and peaceful coexistence. She commended Women Campus of IIUI for establishing a golden tradition by imparting education in the teachings of Holy Quran adding that this would inculcate the true message of Islam in the coming generations.

Begum Mehmooda congratulated the female students on completing their Quranic courses and hoped that they would effectively contribute in building a progressive society by disseminating the true teachings of Islam. She also gave away shields to students who successfully completed their Quranic courses in Darul Muneera. The students who were given shields include Hafsa Bibi, Zoya Iqbal, Ayesha Siddique, Fatima Ismail, Maria Kiran and Saira Imtiaz Malik.