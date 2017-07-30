Peace Colleges bag 19 positions of HSSC exams

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Peace Group of Colleges created history by collecting 19 positions among top 20 positions shared by 30 students of different colleges in the annual result of HSC (Inter) of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Abbottabad here Saturday. Over all top three positions were bagged by female’s students announced by the controller of examination Professor Jehanzeb Khan at the auditorium of BISE Abbottabad. Total 35,463 students appeared out of which 21,638 were declared pass in Part-II with the total pass percentage of 61.02%.

Javeria Zahir of Peace College Mansehra with 1011 marks got overall first position followed by her college mate Laiba Munib with 1008 marks. Saman Mehmood of Tameer-e-Watan College Abbottabad with 1003 marks got third position. In pre-medical (Male) Hamza Muhammad Jaffar of Abbottabad Public School & College with 991 marks got first position, Aazan Lodhi and Babar Ali of Peace College Mansehra with 978 and 976 marks got respectively 2nd and third position. In Pre-Medical (Female) Javeria Zahir of Peace College Mansehra with 1011 marks got l first position, Laiba Munib of same college with 1008 marks got 2nd position and Saman Mehmood of Tameer-e-Watan College Abbottabad with 1003 marks got third position. In Pre-Engineering (Male) All the three positions were lifted by students of peace College Mansehra where Talha Tariq with 986 marks stood first, Sami Ullah Khan with 980 marks got 2nd and Wajahatullah with 977 marks remain third.