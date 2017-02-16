PDWP KP okays 35 projects in various sectors

Peshawar

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held its meeting under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Azam Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by its members and respective administrative Secretaries. The forum considered 35 projects pertaining to different sectors including Higher Education, Elementary & Secondary, Sports & Tourism, Auqaf, Water, Home, ST&IT, Industries, Transport, Multi Sectoral Development, Building, Health, Urban Development, Forestry and Information sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 30 projects with an estimated cost of Rs.21973.378 millions. Five projects were deferred due to inadequate designs/strategies which were returned to the respective departments for rectification and improvements.

In the Higher Education approved projects were included establishment of Government Girls Degree College Khall, District Dir Lower, Establishment of GGDC Kheshki PK-14 District Nowshera, Establishment of GDC Rajoya, District Abbottabad, Re-Construction of Building for GCMS(Boys), D.I Khan, Establishment of GDC Sarai Saleh District Haripur, Establishment of Government Girls Degree College Bandai Tehsil Barawal, Dir Upper, Establishment of Govt: GDC Shalbandi District Buner, Up-gradation of Abdul Wali Khan Campus at Buner to a full fledge University.

In the Elementary & Secondary Education sector only approved project was “Continuation of ongoing ADP schemes for completion in 2014-15”.

The approved projects of sports sector were included the promotion of Cultural-community Activities and sponsorship for National/International Exposures, Provision of Sports Equipment, Promotion & Holding of Sports Competitions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The forum also approved the construction and rehabilitation of Darul Uloom Haqannia, Akora Khattak. Similarly, the projects of the water sector were included the construction and improvement of irrigation infrastructure including FPW, channels/ponds, roads, tube-wells & drainage system in Tordher, Jalabi, Jalsai, Lahore, Ambar and other areas of District Swabi, construction of channels, ponds, flood protection works and installation of solar irrigation tube wells in Hazara Division, improvement of Maira Branch and its sub-systems & roads along Maira Branch, Tor Dher Minor, Haleem Garhi Baado Baba, District Swabi.

In the Home sector only approved project was F/S and construction of Bachelor Hostel of Police at Police lines Peshawar. The projects approved in ST&IT sector were included Traffic Control System for Peshawar & Traffic FM, Automation of Public Service Commission. Phase-II, E-enablement of Special Branch Police, Establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, E-Governance Initiatives.

The only approved project of industries sector was â€œEconomic Revitalization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (MDTF funded). In the transport sector only approved project was â€œEstablishment of Business Development Unit in Transport Department. In the Multi Sectoral Development sector approved projects were â€œEstablishment of PPP Support Unit in P&D Department, Establishment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Cell (CPEC) in P&D Department, Piloting Innovative Ideas to address key issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: a) Tele- Farming b) Tele-Medicine c) Tele-Skill and others.

The only approved project of Health sector was Up gradation of 8 BHUs to RHCs on need basis. In the Urban Development sector only approved project was â€œUplift & Beautification of Divisional Headquarters in KP while the forestry sector project was the establishment of Zoo for Peshawar Division. Similarly, the only approved project of Information sector was the Establishment of Media Cell in the Directorate of Information.—APP