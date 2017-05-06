PDWP approves 32 development projects of Rs39881.194m

Our Correspondent

Peshawar

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its meeting held Friday approved 32 development projects worth Rs 39881.194 millions, deferred 8 projects and one was withdrawn out of a total 41 presented during the meeting.

The PDWP meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan considered a total 41 projects of Higher Education, Elementary and Secondary Education, Sports, Archeology, Health, Social Welfare, Relief and Rehabilitation, Finance, Local Development, Multi Sectoral Development, Urban Development, Roads and Bridges, DWSS, Water, Home, Law and Justice and Agriculture sectors for the uplift of the province.

In Higher Education Sector the approved projects were “establishment of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), Mang, District Haripur, Up-gradation of existing University Campuses to a full fledge University at Chitral.

The approved projects of Elementary and Secondary Education sector were Establishment of Model School at Haripur, The ICT in Education Transformation Model Projects in Higher Secondary Schools of KPK, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls Community Schools project (Phase-II).

In Archeology sector the only approved project was “Repair and Rehabilitation of Mahabat Khan Mosque” Peshawar. In Social Welfare sector the only approved project was “Up gradation/ Construction of one Special Education Institute upto secondary level in each Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

Approved project of Relief and Rehabilitation sector was “Rehabilitation of flood Affected Roads and Bridges in District Chitral (C&W Department). (II) Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Disaster Affected Infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Irrigation Department).

In Finance sector “Capacity building and strengthening of the Finance Department was approved while in Local Development sector “Special Initiative Programme for PK-30 District Mardan was given a nod.

In Multi Sectoral Development sector the only approved project was Establishment of PPP Support Unit in P&D Department. In Urban Development sector the only approved project was LED lights on various Urban roads in Peshawar (SDG).

In Buildings sector approved projects were “Design and Construction of Govt. Officers Residences at Race Course Garden, Peshawar, F/S, Design for rehabilitation and Emergent Nature works in Governor’s House Peshawar and Governor’s House Natiagali, Reconstruction of Damaged DC’s Main Office/Tehsil Building Mansehra, Emergent Nature Work Chief Minister’s House.

In Roads sector approved projects were “Provision for Lapsed Loan to be refunded to World Bank against KP-ERRP in Pakistan Portfolio, Construction / Improvement & widening of Paniala Paharpur road, Paniala Chunda road, Pharpur Bypass road and Construction of one number Bridge on Paniala bypass road District D.I.Khan, F/S, Design and BT of Internal roads Pirpiai Azakhel Bala – Payan – Dagai ­ Banda Nabi, i, Badrashi, Nowshera. SH: Const of internal road in UCs Dagai-Banda Nabi, Pirpiai, Badrashi, Azakhel Bala & Payan, District Nowshera (Phase-II)(2016-17).

In DWSS sector the approved projects included “Drinking Water Supply from Indus River to Village Rehman Abad Shakar Dara along with adjacent villages, Kohat Concept Paper for Gravity Based Drinking Water Supply Scheme Mingora Swat, Concept Paper for Gravity Flow Drinking Water Supply Scheme District Mansehra, Sanitation /Drainage scheme for UC Gujar Garhi PK-26 District Mardan, Solarization of 200 schemes both existing and new water supply schemes, Gravity Schemes and High Head Schemes without Solar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Construction of Water Supply and Sanitation Scheme in Galiyat and Lora Circle District Abbottabad.