PDP playing second fiddle to RSS: NC

Beerwah

National Conference Tuesday lashed out at the PDP led government calling it a second fiddle of RSS for furthering their anti-Kashmir and divisive agenda

“PDP is the Trojan horse, and is playing second fiddle of RSS to weaken the special status of the State” National Conference Leader and Political secretary to the Working President Tanvir Sadiq, said while addressing two rallies in Pethkuut and Najan in Beerwah “NC is aware of these nefarious design and will not let them succeed in this and we all Kashmiris need to wake up” he added.

“Their plan is to weaken the State, economically and politically”, said Sadiq adding “PDP will go to any extent to remain in power, For the sake of power, PDP has facilitated BJP in thrusting RSS ideology on the people of Jammu and Kashmir,”

“Most of the problems in Kashmir stem from the alliance of PDP with the BJP, as the people have not reconciled with this scenario, PDP fought elections against the BJP making inroads in the Valley,”.—KMS