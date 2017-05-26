PDP-BJP regime pursuing anti-Kashmir agenda

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, pro-India National Conference has criticized the puppet regime for pursuing anti-Kashmir and anti-youth policies in the territory.

National Conference women activists took out a protest rally in Srinagar to condemn the policies of PDP-BJP-led regime against the Kashmiri people. The rally was led by NC leader, Shameema Firdous. Addressing the participants, she said that the regime had waged a war against the Kashmiri people in general and the youth in particular.

The women activists demanded initiation of dialogue and an end to state terrorism, use of pellet guns and mass arrests across the Valley.

Shameema Firdous said that the authorities had broken all previous records of atrocities in occupied Kashmir. “Pellets, bullets and teargas shells are being showered inside schools and colleges.—KMS