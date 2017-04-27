PDP-BJP regime is face of RSS: Er Rasheed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdul Rasheed, has said that he was abused by Indian police and army while being stopped from moving towards Pir Panchal area of Jammu region.

Talking to reporters about the highhandedness of police and army, Engineer Rasheed said that Kashmiri people were being killed systematically under the directions of RSS. “We were travelling to Pir Panjal, on my four-day tour, through Mughal Road but we were stopped by the joint party of Police and Army while entering the Pir Panjal area. They heckled and abused me and then forced me to leave,” he said.—KMS