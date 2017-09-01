PDP-BJP engineering communal divide

Kalakote, Rajouri

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked PDP-BJP regime “to desist from dividing people on communal and regional lines in a bid to hide their governance deficit and administrative inertia.”

“The diversionary and sinister tactics of engineering communal divide unfold a huge challenge to people, who should unite and foil these machinations unitedly by maintaining time-tested harmony and amity”, Omar said addressing workers at Kalakote during fourth leg of his five-day visit of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

“In a situation where in deep wedge has been created between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference has a crucial role to bridge the gap”, he said and invoked the legacy of his party in maintaining communal harmony and regional amity at all costs.

He said division in the society is being perpetrated to further the interests of those who are thriving on divide and rule.

“Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammed Abdullah used to say that some elements in the Centre have all along worked for creating multiple leadership in Jammu and Kashmir so that the people cannot speak in one voice,” he said.—GK