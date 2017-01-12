PDP-BJP backing communal forces in Jammu: JKPM

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement has said that PDP-BJP led regime is providing shelter to the communal forces, which are attacking and harassing the Muslim community across the Jammu division.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem while talking to a delegation of victims in Jammu said RSS has long been conspiring to change the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir and now when the BJP is in power in India and in Kashmir they have started implementing their anti-Muslim agenda with full force.

He said the most unfortunate part of the story is that the administration instead of reining in the communal elements is providing shelter and patronage to the criminals, unleashing anti-Muslim acts in the region.

He said the anti Muslim agenda was being run and directed by the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and the BJP is fulfilling its commitment to the anti Muslim cause by supporting the criminal acts of the communal forces.

The JKPM chairman said that RSS was working on a multi- pronged strategy to change the demography of the area.

On the one hand they are harassing Muslims to force them to leave the area, and on the other settling non-locals.

He said that APHC leadership was fully prepared to face the situation and would come forward in support of their Muslim brethren in Jammu.—KMS