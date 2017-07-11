PDMA Punjab all set to deal with any flood situation

Staff Reporter

Member National Assembly (MNA) Hamza Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important meeting of the cabinet committee on floods to review pre-flood arrangements by different provincial departments to cope with any possible floods.

During the meeting, pre-emptive measures for possible floods were discussed at length. Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz briefed the meeting that heavy rainfall is expected from Monday to Thursday at a number of places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions. He further said medium to high flood with sharp peak of very high flood was likely in River Chenab at Marala and River Jehlum at Mangla upstream from 11th to 13th July 2017. Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mehr Ijaz Ahmad Achlana informed the meeting that PDMA Punjab had already dispatched necessary goods to various districts to deal with any untoward event.

He said so far by holding 10 meetings of the cabinet committee on floods, the PDMA Punjab was all set to deal with any untoward situation. “We have also imparted necessary training to the officials in collaboration with the respective district administrations”, he added.

Director General PDMA Punjab Mudassar Waheed Malik, while speaking on the occasion, said that PDMA Punjab had issued weather advisory to all divisional and deputy commissioners in the province. He said the PDMA Punjab had directed all the concerned to take necessary pre-cautionary measures in low-lying/vulnerable areas to avoid any loss of life/damage to public as well as private property.

He said that the authority was also in close contact with Meteorological Department to obtain latest information regarding weather situation on daily basis to ensure preparedness in the wake of possible floods during monsoon season this year.

Hamza Shehbaz, while talking on the occasion, directed all the concerned provincial departments to remain fully vigilant and alert in wake of any possible floods and also to maintain close and continuous liaison with each other; adding that we all must be fully prepared to cope with any emergent situation.