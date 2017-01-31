PDMA for contingency plan against erratic weather conditions

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has asked all stakeholders including provincial administrative departments, federal line agencies, divisional and district administrations, United Nations and humanitarian organizations to immediately initiate the process of Contingency Planning for the Year 2017.

It has asked all the stakeholders to finalize their respective draft plans latest by February 20 for the purpose of making presentations to the relevant authorities, said a press release issued here Monday.