PDMA adopts preventive measures to cope with rains, floods: DG

Staff Reporter

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) Punjab, Mudassar Waheed Malik on Wednesday said that the authority had made sufficient pre-flood arrangements across the province.

“We are fully prepared and making all out efforts to cope with situation arising out of possible floods besides rescue and relief measures,” he added.

Talking to media persons, he said the Punjab government like previous years had made hefty allocation in the provincial budget to cope with the situation in case of any calamity.

He said in order to deal with any unpleasant situation like floods, the authority had distributed 764 boats, 48,000 tents, 764 OBMs, 11,000 life jackets, 4,000 life rings, 13,000 dewatering sets, 49,000 plastic mats, 43,000 mosquito nets and 30 generator sets in flood prone districts of the province.

Answering a question, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority DG said district administrations of the province had been ordered to immediately eliminate encroachments from the banks of water-courses.

He said that all the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) were holding meetings on regular basis, adding the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab in collaboration with different district administrations had also conducted mock exercises to ensure preparedness in the wake of possible floods.

“The idea was to check whether they could handle expected flood threats and rescue operations”, he added.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the provincial government had provided boats to the army and civil agencies for evacuating the affectees to safer places, he added.