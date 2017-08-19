PCSW, Sepla to train students on women empowerment

Lahore

The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Seplaa Enterprises to conduct information sessions and training through the Impact Change Xcelerator (ICx) Seplaa platform.

The ICx Seplaa provides a platform for future entrepreneurs to consider social entrepreneurship, and it helps scale social entrepreneurs who want to create an impact with sustainable change through business.

For the purposes of this partnership, the PCSW will be involved in delivering information to students of Kinnaird College so that they may obtain knowledge on various themes and issues related to empowerment of women. The PCSW has agreed to provide Seplaa its services as a “Knowledge Partner”.

Chairperson Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Fauzia Viqar expressed hope that this partnership will provide students of Kinnaird College with a beneficial platform for professional and personal development.—APP