PCSW conducts training session for Women MPAs

The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) conducted the second one-day training session for women MPA, members of the Punjab Women Parliamentary Caucus (PWPC) on “Inheritance Law and Rights of Women” at the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

The training informed participants about the substance and procedures related to law for access to inheritance with relevance to rights of women, including training on family laws, anti-harassment laws, reproductive health laws.

The training was opened by Chairperson PCSW Ms. Fauzia Viqar with an overview of measures taken by the Punjab government. Fauzia Viquar said training would enhance knowledge and understanding of female MPAs regarding key laws in recent years in the province and the country.—APP

