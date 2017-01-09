PCSIR to motivate industry to adopt ‘one child policy’

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Council of Science and Industrial Research (PCSIR) directed the Pak-Swiss Training Centers (PSTC) to interact with industry and motivate them to adopt ‘one child policy’.

PCSIT Chairman Dr Shahzad Alam chaired a Progress Review meeting of Pak-Swiss technical training institutes of PCSIR and told their heads that the policy would ultimately act as breed base for skilled manpower requirement of the manufacturing industry.

The heads of the training institutes briefed the chairman about the progress of the assigned targets and upcoming activities of their respective institutes, said a press release.

During the meeting, Chairman appreciated the efforts of Director, PSTC Quetta for the start of curricula activities which were almost stagnant for last 7-8 years due to law and order situation in Balochistan.

The Chairman directed the institutes to enhance the intake capacity and introduce the new courses within available resources and to cater the needs of China Pakistan Economic Corroidor (CPEC). He also emphasized to establish closed liaison with NAVTIC and provincial TEVTA.