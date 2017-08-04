PCRWR carrying out research on characterizing Hydrology of eastern rivers of Indus plain

Observer Report

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), under the auspices of UNESCO, Jakarta Office, is carrying out research study titled ‘’Characterizing Hydrology of the Eastern Rivers of the Indus Plain’’ under the multi partner umbrella project “Strategic Strengthening of Flood Warning and Management Capacity of Pakistan”. The study is generating valuable data utilizing potential of flood forecasting model such as Integrating Flood Analysis System (IFAS) developed by International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management (ICHARM) Japan. PCRWR is organizing a 5-day training commencing from August 3, on hi-fi equipment received from Japan. A sub-regional expert meeting on groundwater management is also organized in collaboration with UNESCO and ECO-Science Foundation. This meeting will focus on UNESCO Tehran Cluster, which covers four countries in the region, i.e. Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.Speaking on the joint inaugural session of both parallel events organized at PCRWR Headquarter Islamabad on August 3, Mr. Fazal Abbas Maken, Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology said that availability, accessibility and affordability of clean and pure water on sustainable basis is the need of this region.“The water management is a trans-disciplinary issue and can be solved by involving all the stake holders and also by educating the common man, who is the end user” he further added.Earlier, Dr. Shahbaz Khan, Regional Director, UNESCO Jakarta Office stressed that the present era is of South-South cooperation.He elaborated that there is a need to plan development, policies and regulations for net recharge management, for factor 4 water productivity by doubling crop yields and halving inputs of groundwater, making Pakistan a regional agricultural power.Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vibeke Jensen, Director UNESCO Islamabad, said that an effective groundwater management in regional context is crucial for Agenda 2030.Representative from ECO Science Foundation also spoke at the occasion. The deliberations made in this meeting will identify future roadmap and strategies for sustainable groundwater management in the region and particularly in Pakistan.

