PCMA succeeded to involve ACC for accreditation of Responsible Care Program

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has succeeded to involve American Chemistry Council (ACC) for accreditation of the Responsible Care Program, which is being implemented by PCMA in Pakistan to integrate the local chemical industry with global market.

According to Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General and Chief Operating Officer of PCMA, it is a major breakthrough in history of the chemical industry when accreditation authority of an American Standard is being entrusted first time to a government department of Pakistan. He said, with the efforts of PCMA, Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has been authorized by the ACC to accredit the global standards of Responsible Care Program for local chemical units. He informed that the modalities, in this regard, had been structured at a recent meeting held in chair with Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology Mr. Fazal Abbass Maken, who had assigned Director General PNAC Ismat Gul Khattak as a focal person for further interaction with PCMA.

Kidwai told that as per decision of the follow-up meeting with DG-PNAC, PCMA Chief Consultant Tahir J Qadir has completed detailed discussions with American Chemistry Council which has led to a tentative schedule for meetings and training course in the first week of October 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The final dates will soon be communicated by Mr. Dan Roczniak, Representative of ACC within the next few days, Kidwai added.

Based upon the discussions held between Mr. Tahir J. Qadir and Mr. Dan, a tripartite meeting amongst American Chemistry Council, PCMA, and PNAC would be held next month at Dubai, in which formal MOUs would be signed regarding Responsible Care Accreditation services by PNAC in Pakistan.

The process will further be followed by a training course to be conducted by ACC-approved American training providers in Dubai for Certification Bodies (CBs) as well as for PNAC accreditors.

PCMA has expressed deep gratitude to the Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Mr. Fazal Abbass Maken and DG, PNAC Ismat Gul Khattak, whose sincere and focused cooperation had helped move the proposals towards implementation.