PCMA to originate, share 10 research projects with UET

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) would originate and share 10 research projects with University of Engineering and Technology (UET). It was concluded in a meeting held today between PCMA and UET under an industry-academia linkages program. From PCMA, Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General and a prominent member of the Association Moazzam Rasheed attended the meeting. Whereas, Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser, Chairman Department of Polymer & Process Engineering, and Prof. Dr. Naveed Ramzan, Chairman Department of Chemical Engineering represented the UET on this occasion.

Both the parties agreed that out of the 10, half of the projects would belong to Polymer Engineering Researchers and rest of the half would be earmarked for Chemical Engineering Researchers. The meeting also decided to form subject oriented committees comprising representatives from of the organizations. The Committees would be conducting quarterly symposiums, workshops and meetings related to selected products and technologies.

Moazzam Rasheed, expressing his views on this occasion emphasized upon the need of strengthening industry-academia collaboration for augmenting research, innovation, employability and greater productivity in the industry. He said that industry and academia should work hands in gloves to formulate a pragmatic industrial policy in the country.