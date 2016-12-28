PCJCCI to enter into partnerships with int’l technology leaders

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Chinese model of indulging academics and technocrats in production facilities should be espoused in Pakistan to create more competitive and research-backed products.

It was stated by Mr. Wang Zihai, president Pak-China joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a meeting with five-member Chinese delegation from Jinan technology University China. The delegation was spearheaded by Mr. Zhang Shoufeng while other members included Mr. Zhang Xiuhong, Ms. Xiao Jing, Mr. Zhang Min and Mr. Wang Li.

Very proactive suggestions and proposals were shared during the meeting in which both parties professed International cooperation as a fundamental component for learning globally recognized best practices.

Mr. Wang informed that from the platform of PCJCCI, we are contemplating to enter into partnerships with international technology leaders for providing opportunities to young scholars to generate fresh innovative startups. In this regard China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help achieve Pakistan’s knowledge economy goals, additionally, Pakistan’s image internationally has to be improved so that more international partners are ready to visit and invest in Pakistan; stressed Mr. Wang.

Mr. Wang further informed about the plans to form specialized science and technology parks that are much needed for waning the digital divide between China and Pakistan. He suggested that such parks could be formed in Pakistan with the cooperation of Chinese technology universities and innovative technology leaders.

The head of the delegation Mr. Zhang Shoufeng highly appreciated the idea shared by Mr. Wang. He said that the purpose of their visit is also to extend bilateral relations with Pakistan beyond manufacturing to the knowledge sharing. He suggested that to achieve the desired goals in innovation and technology, the Pakistani government must focus on improving the quality of research being conducted in the existing universities by providing them higher resources and expanding their ambit.

It was observed that the number of PhDs in Pakistan has risen from 300 in 1998 to about 7000 today, but still, knowledge platform and production platform is not synergized. It was jointly agreed that efforts should be made to outline strategic goals where fresh graduates and researchers could also contribute in value addition of the commodities being produced in Pakistan.