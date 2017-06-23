PCJCCI organizes delegation, CPEC route study Tour

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) will organize a delegation and CPEC Route Study Tour by road to Kashgar (China) from July 29 to August 6. The delegates will get the opportunity to discuss business and trade prospects in addition to exchange information and enjoy rich culture of Kashgar (Xinjiang) an Autonomous Region of China.

Directors, COOs, Business Managers, Executives, Investors, Operators, Insurers, Bankers, Transporters, Warehousing and Distribution Managers, Supply Chain Professionals, Students and Faculty members who want to understand CPEC route and ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative can avail from this opportunity.

The total package includes Travel, Hotel, Visa, Food and B2B meetings. In this connection, members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) have been asked to apply to join the PCJCCI delegation before Saturday, on July 8, 2017, a spokesman FCCI said here Thursday.