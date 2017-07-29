PCJCCI holds summer camp for Chinese, Pakistani students

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) with the collaboration of China Overseas Exchange Association and Punjab Higher Education Commission succeeded for arranging an exclusive summer camp for ethnic Chinese and Pakistani students at Huawen College Qingdao starting from 28th July till 11th August, 2017. For appreciating this big achievement of PCJCCI, speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal hosted a ceremony at a local hotel to see off the campers with good wishes and greetings. The respectable Deputy Consul General of China, Wang Daxue appeared as Chief Guest of the ceremony while other dignitaries included; President PCJCCI Wang Zihai, Vice President, Moazzam Ghurki, Mr. Fa and Mr. Wang Lixue. Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal expressed gratitude to the Deputy Consul General for being part of the event. The participation of the respectable Deputy Consul general will definitely encourage the campers and disseminate a harmonious message for the Pakistani and Chinese brethren, he said and appreciated the endeavors of PCJCCI President Mr. Wang Zihai on this remarkable achievement.