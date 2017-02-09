PCJCCI engrossed to establish modern trucking system on CPEC routes

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Local business community should plan to avail huge opportunities existing in the logistic sector for providing modern prime movers and standardized trucking facilities on CPEC routes.

It was realized by Wang Zihai, President Pak China joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Moazzam Ghurki, Vice President PCJCCI during a meeting with Major Genera (R) Faisal Mushtaq, Director General, and National Logistics Cell along with seven-member Chinese delegates.

The delegation was headed by Meng yan, President Shandong International Economic and Technical Corporation Group Ltd. The other member of the delegation included Xu Meng, Bai Jainmin, Wang Jieqing, Deng Yani, Sun Yicheng, and Gao Yunwei.

The delegation has come to Pakistan with a purpose to develop some effective advancement to the cargo trade particularly through modern trucking stations. Head of delegation, Meng expressed that the ultra-modern trucking stations can make flow of cargo more efficient and fast, leading to better economical industrial growth between Pakistan and China.