PCICL ratings stable: JCR-VIS

Karachi

JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS) has re-affirmed the entity ratings of Pak China Investment Company Limited (PCICL) at ‘AAA/A-1+’ (Triple A/A-One Plus). Outlook on the assigned ratings is ‘Stable’. The previous rating action was announced on June 28, 2016, said a news release issued here on Friday. The ratings assigned to PCICL take into account implicit support of its two sovereign sponsors, Government of Pakistan (GOP) and Peoples Republic of China (PRC), who hold equal stake in the company through Ministry of Finance (MoF) and China Development Bank (CDB) respectively, it added.—APP