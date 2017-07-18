PCC annual forum on CPEC tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Council on China is going to hold its annual forum on the prospects and challenges of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) tomorrow (Wednesday) here. The aim of the conference is to help foster better understanding for the future prospects and challenges in the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This forum will deliberate on the idea of all inclusive concept of BRI and come up with policy recommendation for CPEC implementation and also would like to dispel the negativity surrounding CPEC.

The main objective of this conference is to discuss how Pakistan can benefit more from CPEC which is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

PCC is determined to continue safeguarding the position and interests of Pakistan as well as of China through its activities in future.

Chargé d’affaires Chinese Embassy Islamabad Lijian Zhao and Pakistan’s foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua will be the key note speakers of the forum.