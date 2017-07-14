PCB trying to re-schedule World XI tour to Pakistan  

LAHORE : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying hard to re-schedule the tour of World XI to Pakistan that was earlier confirmed by International Cricket Council (ICC) in September.

The board wants to ensure inclusion of prominent cricketers from across the world due to which it is trying to re-manage the tour date in the start of the September.

The team will play three Twenty20s which will be in accordance with the international status.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 triumphant captain Sarfraz Ahmed will lead his side in the shortest format whereas World XI will be captained by Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.

Pakistan had managed to arrange the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore and a home series with Zimbabwe in 2015.

Originally Published by NNI