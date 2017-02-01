PCB to consult cricketers to bring improvement in game

Lahore

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar M. Khan will hold a round table conference of current and former Test players in Lahore on March 6 and 7 in order to seek their views on the improvement of Pakistan national and junior team’s performance.

A selected member of Test players will be invited to attend the conference which will be co-chaired by Inzamam ul Haq, Chief selector and Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies. Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed Head coach, NCA will be the Coordinator of the conference ,said a spokesman of PCB on Wednesday.

The invitations will be extended to Imran Khan, Misbah ul Haq, Younus Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Bari, Shoaib Akhtar, Aamir Sohail, Javed Miandad, Rashid Latif, Ramiz Raja, Moin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Aaqib Javed, Iqbal Qasim, Bazid Khan, Saeed Ajmal and several others. Chairmen of committees and BoG members will also be invited to attend, he added.

The main items of the agenda will be:

a) Improving Team performance

b) Domestic Structure

c) Improvement of Pitches

d) Coaching of National and junior Teams

e) Encouraging of foreign teams to tour Pakistan.—APP