PCB to sue Indian board for dishonouring MoU: Shahryar

Seeks life ban on players involved in PSL spot fixing

Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to sue the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the ICC dispute resolution committee for not honouring its promise of playing bilateral series with Pakistan, the outgoing chairman Shahryar Khan said.

Shahryar presided over a Board of Governors meeting on Friday – the last one under his chairmanship, which discussed matters related to domestic and first class cricket, Pakistan Super League 2018 edition and women cricket team’s performance in the World Cup.

The Board of Governors also decided to set aside Rs1 billion to fight the legal battle against the BCCI.

In 2014, both the boards signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the two arch-rivals were to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023. As per the MoU, India was scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, four of which were going to be Pakistan’s home series.

BCCI, however, has repeatedly snubbed Pakistan’s request for resumption of cricket ties, with the MoU commitment remaining subjected to clearance from the Indian government.

May this year, the PCB sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour the MoU and said it would initiate legal action against the BCCI for not fulfilling its promise.

In the meeting, Shahryar thanked everyone for supporting him as the PCB chairman during his tenure and expressed hope that the next leadership will run the PCB affairs in a better manner and will continue pursuit of reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

Seeking an exemplary punishment for the players involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot fixing scandal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded a life ban on guilty players.

PCB’s legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi, at the conclusion of the anti-corruption tribunal hearing on cases of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, said that PCB is seeking the maximum punishment for the players.

“We have requested for life ban and heavy fines on players,” Tafazzul Rizvi said.

The PCB’s legal consultant further added that they have requested the three member tribunal to announce the verdict without any delay.

On Saturday, Sharjeel Khan submitted his final written argument in the case, denying charges of being involved in any fixing.

According to Tafazzul Rizvi, the PCB has also completed its argument and it is now up to the tribunal to announce the verdict.—Agencies