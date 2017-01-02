PCB removes Basit Ali as women’s team coach, junior team selector

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan has relieved Basit Ali from his duties as the women’s cricket team head coach and junior team selector, a media release stated on Monday.

The Chairman’s decision came after he held separate meetings with Basit Ali and Mahmood Hamid in Karachi, following a scuffle between the two during a domestic tournament last week in which Basit Ali had slapped Mahmood Hamid.

Although the two had reconciled, Basit Ali admitted to an intent to physically harm Mahmood Hamid, the release stated.

Shahryar Khan has accordingly withdrawn Basit Ali from his current assignments with the women’s and junior teams.

However, the Chairman noted that there would be no general ban on Basit Ali’s future coaching assignments with PCB or other teams.

Following the feud with Hamid, Basit Ali had announced to resign from his posts of junior team chief selector and women’s team head coach. However shortly after, the former Test batsman changed his mind and said he had agreed to continue working with PCB.

“I met with chairman, spoke to Najam Sethi earlier in the morning as well and both have told me that my resignation will not be accepted,” Basit had said at the time.—APP