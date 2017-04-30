PCB rejects Khalid Latif allegations

Lahore

The anti-corruption unit of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the letter from cricketer Khalid Latif and directed him to appear before the ACU of PCB on May 2. The PCB’s anti-corruption unit has also warned Khalid of the consequences of not appearing on the given date.

“The PCB Vigilance and Security Department has responded to cricketer Khalid Latif’s letter received on April 24. The Vigilance and Security Department has vehemently rejected the frivolous, baseless and false allegations levelled in the letter,” PCB said in a statement on Saturday. “Regrettably, Khalid’s actions appear to be solely aimed at frustrating and obstructing the ongoing investigations,” the statement added.

Khalid, in a letter to PCB on April 24th, had said that he didn’t have any trust on PCB anti-corruption head Col Azam and accused him of “improper motives”. In the same letter, the opening batsman had said that he was also planning to file an intra-court appeal on the verdict of LHC on his writ petition against PCB’s ACU and the board should postpone proceedings against him.

However, PCB has rejected all his claims and demands and has advised Khalid to appear before further questioning, failure of which would result in further charges against him. “Khalid had filed a writ petition before the Honourable Lahore High Court and that the same was dismissed in limine. Resultantly there is no legal impediment against PCB in continuing its investigation under the Code,” the board said.

“Khalid is again directed to appear before the PCB Vigilance and Security Department for an interview on Tuesday, May 2,” said the PCB’s statement.—APP