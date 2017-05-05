PCB pressurizing Khalid Latif in spot-fixing case: lawyer

LAHORE: Lawyer of suspended cricketer Khalid Latif, Badar Alam on Friday alleged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of pressuring his client into coming up with an agreement in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing case.

Talking to media, Badar Alam said that his client gave an interview to PCB voluntarily during which contact with bookie was denied.

He termed tribunal illegal as PCB chairman is not authorized to constitute it. He said that the board doesn’t have any proof that Khalid Latif was involved in fixing.

“PCB is trying to ruin the career of my client,” he added.

He further said that time has been taken from the anti-corruption unit (ACU) until May 10 after which statements of international players would be submitted as evidence.

It is to be mentioned here that Khalid Latif was suspended by the PCB from all international and domestic cricket formats following his alleged involvement in spot-fixing.