PCB not to give up holding PSL final in Lahore: Shahryar

Lahore

Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shahryar M Khan said on Wednesday that PCB has not given up holding of the Pakistan Super League final here on March 5 at Gadaffi stadium.

“We will not bow down to the terrorists or their heinous designs and we are fully determined to hold the final of the mega event at Lahore and we have informed the government in this regard”, he told newsmen here.

He expressed his gratitude to Army Chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa for supporting PCB stance of holding the PSL final at Gadaffi stadium.

“We highly value the gesture shown by the Army Chief for the cause of cricket in Pakistan and PCB has sent him a special message of thanks”, he added.

He informed that security experts and managers of various cricket boards will soon be visiting Pakistan to access security situation for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

Referring to cricketers, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif who were suspended on the allegations of spot fixing in PSL,he said: “PCB wants to give them a fair chance for their defence.

Khan said PCB has zero tolerance for corruption in cricket and added that there was no place for the cricketers in national cricket who are involved in the menace.

“Such cricketers will be given exemplary punishment in order to set precedent for young cricketers and to save the future of the game”, he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has cancelled the scheduled round table conference with cricketers after recent developments in Pakistan cricket.

“Owing to the recent development in Pakistan cricket, it has been decided to cancel the round table conference of cricketers planned by PCB in Lahore in March 2017 aimed at improvement of cricket in the country,” PCB said in a statement.

The PCB did not elaborate the “recent development”, but it is understood that the board took this decision following the corruption scandal that hit the Pakistan Super League last week. However, the statement added that chairman PCB will meet former cricketers in different cities to discuss suggestions for betterment of cricket in the country.

“The Chairman PCB will conduct working group sessions with former cricketers in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to seek their views and suggestions on the cricket structure in the country,” the statement said.

The PCB had earlier announced to hold a round table conference in Lahore in March and had aimed to invite stalwarts like Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and many more to discuss five-point agenda for improvement of cricket in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi on Wednesday said there were reports regarding possible spot-fixing in the league even before the tournament began, but said players were allowed to continue playing as authorities gave them the “benefit of the doubt”.

He also said the PSL will offer franchisees the option to draft new players for the March 5 final in Lahore in case international stars opt out of playing in Pakistan.

Answering a question about the arrest of two persons in the UK in connection with the spot-fixing probe, Sethi said, “We have been exchanging the information that we have with the ICC and the action has been taken on the same basis.”—APP