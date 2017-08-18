PCB issues show-cause notice to Umar Akmal

Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Umar Akmal following the middle-order batsman’s media outburst against head coach Mickey Arthur.

“The PCB has issued a show-cause notice to Umar Akmal on breaching code of conduct. The middle-order batsman has seven days to file a reply,” the PCB tweeted, a day after Akmal claimed in a fiery media talk that Arthur had verbally abused him in front of Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The batsman alleged that Arthur was also abusive towards other players.

He went on to claim that senior players did not stop the coach when he was being verbally abused and added that the coach had told him to play club-level cricket instead of coming to the academy.

Akmal said he was dropped from the team after an unjustified warning, and that he wanted to inform the PCB regarding the behaviour of the coaching staff. Coach Arthur, however, rubbished Akmal’s claims and said the batsman was not telling the truth.

Arthur also said that he had asked Akmal to improve upon his skills and attitude.

This is not the first time Umar Akmal has been at the centre of controversy off the field.

In 2014, he was detained at a local police station in Lahore following a spat with a traffic warden over breaking a traffic signal.

The middle-order batsman also made headlines after a row with security personnel in a theatre auditorium in Faisalabad and also for being allegedly arrested from an event in Hyderabad.

Akmal was dropped from the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy in May this year after he failed two consecutive fitness tests in two months.—Agencies