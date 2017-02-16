PCB issues notices to Sharjeel, Khalid; seeks swift replies

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Media Director Amjad Hussain on Thursday said that the PCB has issued ‘Notices of Demand’ to Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, the two main accused in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal, under PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code.

According to Hussain, since both players hold central contracts issued by PCB, they are both answerable to the regulator regarding their conduct.

Both players must now respond swiftly to the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, Hussain added.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shahryar Khan has said the suspended players, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, will be formally indicted once all legal formalities have been carried out.

Speaking to media outside the PCB headquarters earlier today, Shahryar Khan said the two players had asked for time to speak to their families and now the time has lapsed.

Sharjeel and Latif will now give their official statements, which will be recorded on video, the chairman said.

“We have spoken to them informally and the formal talk will be held in 1-2 days. After this, we will give them a notice. We have to make sure that our legal process is complete because they can approach the court later,” Shahryar said.

“Our stance needs to be water-tight legally which is why we are speaking to them informally and informing them of charges against them. They told us they wanted to speak to their families first and the time for that is over. Now they have to be formally indicted and their statement will be recorded,” the chairman added.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi had earlier said there were reports regarding possible spot-fixing in the league even before the tournament began, but said players were allowed to continue playing as authorities gave them the “benefit of the doubt”

It was only after authorities found actionable information on the players’ involvement in spot-fixing that the decision to suspend them was made, he added.—Agencies