PCB to issue show-cause notice to Umar Akmal

Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it has decided a show-cause notice to Akmal.

Akmal was dropped from the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy in Birmingham in May this year after the batsman failed two consecutive fitness tests in two months.

The middle-order batsman’s failure in fitness tests prompted selectors to bring in Haris Sohail in place of Akmal, asking the cricketer to return home to work on his fitness.

Akmal had also been dropped from the team that toured the West Indies in April, after being the only player, among 31, to fail the fitness test during a camp held at the NCA in March.

In an annual assessment earlier this year, Akmal had weighed 91kg with a fat-level reading of 115.6. A measurement in excess of 100 is considered high.

After being released from Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Akmal had apologised to his fans, saying he was determined to come back stronger than ever and promised to remain committed to cricket.

Coach Mickey rubbishes allegations

Pakistan team’s head coach Micky Arthur has brushed aside the allegations leveled against him by the middle order batsman Umar Akmal.

Following Akmal’s press conference, Arthur denied that he abused the middle order batsman, but confirmed that he scolded him for using facilities at NCA.

“Umar Akmal wanted to use Grant Folower’s services for batting. I told him he must first earn the right to go and play club cricket since he is not under PCB contract anymore.” Arthur said in an interview after the press conference.

“He needs to prove himself before he uses our support staff,” he added.

Akmal had accused Arthur of mistreating him, abusing him and stopping him from training at National Cricket Academy.

However, Arthur said that he didn’t stop Akmal from using NCA but only stopped him from using services of coaching staff.

“I never stopped him from using the academy, told him not to use services of our support staff until he earns the right,” Arthur revealed.

“Umar Akmal cannot expect that the support staff, who are for contracted players, are at his beck and call. No body there should be taken for granted,” he said.

Mickey Arthur verbally abused me, claims Umar Akmal

Batsman Umar Akmal on Wednesday claimed that coach Mickey Arthur had verbally abused him in front of Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

He further claimed that Arthur is also abusive towards other players.

Akmal also said that senior players did not stop the coach when he was being verbally abused and added that the coach had told him to play club-level cricket instead of coming to the academy.

Akmal further claimed that he was dropped from the team after an unjustified warning.

He also said that he wants to inform the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding the behaviour of the coaching staff.—Agencies