PCB invites West Indies to play two T20s in Pakistan

Karachi

In an attempt to revive international cricket in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board has informally invited the West Indies cricket team to visit Lahore in March 2017 to play two T20Is, this was revealed by the Chairman of PCB’s Executive Committee, Najam Sethi on Saturday.

“West Indies wants us to play two games in Florida before our full-fledged series with them, so we have suggested them that we would play in Florida if they come to Pakistan and play two matches with us,” Sethi said.

“We have suggested that after their series with England, in mid of March, they come to Pakistan to play couple of games,” he added.

No major Test team has visited Pakistan since the attack on Sri Lankan team in March 2009, although Zimbabweans visited the country in 2014, but it could not open doors for other teams to visit Pakistan.

However, Sethi was hopeful that PCB would be able to convince players to start visiting Pakistan soon and PSL’s final in Lahore would be first step towards the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

“We are in talks with West Indies Cricket Board, their players’ association have some reservations but we are hoping that we would be able to convince them on security arrangements,” said Sethi, who also heads the Pakistan Super League.

He also expressed determination on hosting PSL final in Lahore, as announced, on March 7th.

“Initially everyone was ready to visit Lahore for PSL final, but then there were some glitches which forced players to express reservations on visiting Pakistan for the PSL final,” he said.

“But, we are trying our best to convince them on security arrangements, some are already convinced,” he revealed.—Agencies