PCB handling job admirably

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

The issue of Match Fixing has once again raised its ugly head for the Pakistani cricket. This time PCB has taken immediate action on its own against the players involved in the scandal. Two players namely Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been identified as the culprits. They were suspended from the PSL tournament and sent back home.

PCB Chairman has made it clear that zero tolerance policy will be adhered to in this case. They have been investigated and interviewed by the anti corruption unit. They have recorded their statements. PCB is pressurizing Khalid Latif to plead guilty. Khalid did not report to the Board but did not act on the offer. His punishment would be mitigated if pleads failure to report. But Sharjeel’s case is quite different from Khalid because he took the offer and acted upon it. And also failed to report the meeting with the suspected bookie. He could face life time ban as punishment due to severity of crime.

I do not understand the need for this sort of behaviour. These players are highly paid and have earned fame through Cricket. They have not only breached the code of conduct but also committed crime. Corruption is considered serious crime by the ICC. They are responsible for their own destruction. They should be ashamed of their inappropriate behaviour bringing bad name to the country. It is Quite Unfortunate that these promising players behaved in such a careless manner maligning the game of cricket and tarnishing our image. PCB should award maximum punishment for the crime to make them an example for others.