PCB Chairman backs Sarfraz, slams ‘disgraceful’ remarks by ‘frustrated former cricketer’

Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan called the strong-worded allegations of Amir Sohail on Sarfraz Ahmed and Pakistani cricket team as “disgraceful unwarranted and vicious remarks by a frustrated former cricketer”. In the statement – which doesn’t mention Sohail‘s name – the PCB chairman also appreciated Team Pakistan for performing brilliantly in the Champions Trophy. “The PCB and the entire nation whole heartedly supports captain Sarfraz and his team before the most important match faced by Pakistan in over 2 decades,” said PCB Chairman. Moreover, Khan disclosed that the PCB will lodge a formal protest with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for allowing such ‘unpatriotic remarks to be aired on television’. Speaking as a guest in a show on a private media channel, former opener Amir Sohail insinuated that the other teams deliberately threw matches in Pakistan’s favour in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Sarfaraz needs to be told that he hasn’t done anything special at all as Pakistan was forced to win the games by someone,” he said. “We all know what happens and what not, and I can’t tell you how they have won the games, I can’t name them.”

“Sarfaraz should just play his cricket. We are well aware of everyone’s calibre ,” the former captain added.

Giving his reaction on Sohail‘s statement Former Indian Skipper Sourav Ganguly while speaking to India Today called the former opener, ‘stupid’.

“Yea you must be stupid, ridiculous,” said Ganguly. “Somebody who played for the country and captained should be appreciating the way they [Pakistan team] come to the final.”—APP