PCB, BCCI officials to meet in Dubai on May 29

Lahore

Following a notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the officials from Board of Control for Cricket in India and PCB will meet in Dubai on May 29 to discuss the memorandum of understanding (MOU) calling for six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The report said, “Although the BCCI indicated MoU was “just a letter” and not a formal “contract”, it wrote to the government of India again about two weeks ago,” further adding that in the Dubai-meeting Amitabh Choudhary will represent the Indian board.

According to the MOU, India were supposed to play against Pakistan in 2015, and are scheduled to host them in 2017.

However, in 2015, the BCCI had offered PCB a series at home, which the PCB declined. India, in turn, refused to play Pakistan’s home series at a neutral venue without specifying any reasons.

Earlier, PCB Executive Committee’s Chairman Najam Sethi had said that Pakistan’s case against the Indian cricket authorities was strong, adding that the board is fully prepared to move ahead with suing the BCCI.

Sethi also took to Twitter to point out that it was against the policy of the PCB for Pakistan to play in India first.

“PCB policy is Pak will not play India in India until India has played Pak in Pak/third country as per 2014 MoU. This is non-negotiable.”—Agencies