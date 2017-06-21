PCB announces players for high performance camp

LAHORE: The National Selection Committee on Wednesday announced 27 players for a 10-week High Performance Camp at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore commencing from July 3, 2017 to September 9, 2017.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC), the camp has been organized keeping in view the future commitments of Pakistan cricket team where the players would train under the supervision of NCA Coaches.

The selected players are advised to report at NCA on July 2, 2017 except for Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan who will join the program in the 3rd week.

27 players for the camp include Sami Aslam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq and Sahibzada Farhan (Openers), Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir and Umar Akmal (Middle Order), Usman Shinwari, Sameen Gul, Muhammad Irfan, Mir Hamza and Ruman Raees (Fast Bowlers), Muhammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Irfan and Usama Mir (Spinners), Amir Yamin, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt and Hussain Talat (Fast Bowling All Rounders), Muhammad Nawaz and Agha Salman (Spin Bowling All Rounders), Muhammad Rizwan and Muhammad Hassan (Wicket Keepers).

Originally Published By NNI