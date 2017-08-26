PCB announces 16-member squad for Independence Cup

Salim Ahmed

The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq has selected 16-member squad of Pakistan’s team for Independence Cup against World XI.

The three-match T-20I series would commence from September 12, 2017 with the remaining two matches scheduled to take place on September 13 and September 15, 2017 respectively at Gaddafi stadium, Lahore.

Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez and pacer Wahab Riaz are not part of the national squad. Hafeez is now fly back to proceeding West Indies to rejoin the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) while Wahab Riaz is also proceeding to West Indies on August 27 to join Barbados Tridents for the remainder of the CPL season, sources said.

The sources claimed that head coach Mickey Arthur wants to provide an opportunity to young talent in place of Hafeez and Wahab Riaz.

“The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in the domestic and international tours.

The players’ consists of a combination of the fine blend of youth and senior players. Fahim Ashraf, Ruman Raees, and Aamer Yamin make a place in the squad due to their splendid performance in the domestic tournaments, whereas Sohail Khan makes a comeback. It would be good for the young players to get a chance to play on the home ground and perform in front of the local public”, said chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.

Team Pakistan 16-member squad is comprised of Sarfraz Ahmad (Captain – WK), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Amir, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari and Sohail Khan.