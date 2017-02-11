PCA submits budget proposals to LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Computer Association (PCA), Friday, submitted its budget proposals to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for onward submission to Federal Board of Revenue. A seven members delegation, led by the President of Pakistan Computer Association (PAC) Basharat Ahmad Baloch called on the LCCI acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and informed him about the challenges being faced by the them.

The PAC Chairman said that the Information Technology industry is at present faced with the imposition of 17% sales tax being charged on the component parts assembled inside the computers, thereby neutralizing the government’s budgetary announcement under which the computer/laptop bearing the same component parts were placed under the zero-sale tax regime.

He said that amendment in the existing Tax Policy with a view to help the IT industry in smooth and unhindered running of its business as well as to help the government in enhanced revenue generation. Basharat Baloch said PCA believes that its proposals/recommendations if accepted and included in the upcoming budget will help creation of jobs, development of higher level of skills,development of new technologies, innovation in industry, transfer of knowledge, economic development, opportunity for government to document, Encouragement of R&D culture, ripple effect benefits in greater broadband adoption, saving of foreign exchange, lesser reliance on foreign countries to fulfill local needs, potential emergence of viable specialized logistics catering to manufacturing companies, wide-spread utilization of IT due to affordability of locally assembled products.