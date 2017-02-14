PBS specifies 4 days to enumerate homeless people for census 2017

Islamabad

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has specified four days for counting homeless and mobile population for the much-awaited population and housing census that would be initiated from March 15.

During the first phase, the homeless and mobile population would be counted on March 18 and April 13, 2017, official sources said during the second phase of the census, this particular segment would be counted on May 8 and May 24.

‘On that particular day, wherever the homeless are, would be counted,’ the sources said adding that since every enumerator has been allotted two blocks for enumeration, so the counting of homeless would be conducted in 2 days i.e. one block per day for an enumerator.

The persons, whether they had national identity cards or not, would be included in the exercise, and the bureau had also introduced a category in the census forms to identify Pakistanis and foreigners. The PBS has already initiated training for enumerators and other staff to conduct the census. As many as 40 enumerators would be trained during each four-day training session that has been initiated from February 6.

As many as 84,000 enumerators would be engaged in collecting the data from about 168,120 census blocks across the country, the sources said adding that in addition to enumerators, ten percent reserve staff and supervisors had been enrolled for the exercise,hence it would bring the total number of staff for census to 118,000 persons.

The Pakistan Army would provide security for conducting the nationwide exercise,they said adding one Army Jawan would be engaged with each enumerator to ensure smooth and secure data collection exercise.

The bureau has already made the phase-wise distribution of all the geographical areas to conduct the exercise while March 18 has been set as reference day and whosoever would be present in the country on the day would be included in the census.

For the first time in the history of country, the transgender community would be included in the national population census and the bureau has already included a specific section for their identification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first census was conducted in 1951, followed by second census in 1961 then in 1972 and after that in 1981, while the last census was conducted in 1998.

For the Census, the PBS will begin the house listing and population census in one go and launch the house listing exercise from March 15 to 17 while the main headcount from March 18, which will be completed in 10 days. On the last day, the enumerators will count homeless and mobile population.—APP