PBM renovates 140 ICT labs of WEC

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has renovated 140 information and communications technology (ICT) laboratories of various Women Empowerment Centres (WEC) to help destitute women becoming self-sufficient. According to official sources, WECs previously known Vocational Dastakari Centres were being equipped with latest technology.

As many as 157 Women Empowerment Centers were providing free training to widows, orphans & poor girls in different skill including drafting, cutting, sewing, knitting, hand & machine embroidery, computer, fax, photocopiers, printers, interior decoration, beautician, cooking, tie & dye and glass painting, etc.The schools are operated on double shift basis.

The sources said destitute, needy widows, orphan and poor girls are eligible for admission on merit in WECs in collaboration with social workers, philanthropists and NGOs. The students were being paid Rs 30 as daily stipend on attendance basis.The number of trainees is 60 for one session of six months duration. Presently 8000 trainees are benefiting from training in these schools, whereas 106348 trainees have been passed out.