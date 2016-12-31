PBM releases Rs50,000 to ailing Iftikhar Qaisar

Peshawar

Under the directives of Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Barrister Abid Waheed Sheihk, authorities of Baitul-Mal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa handed over a cheque of Rs, 50,000 to famous TV artist, Iftikhar Qaisar.

MD Bait-ul-Mal also praised services of ailing Iftikhar Qaisar for the promotion of art and culture. He said that Bait-ul-Mal would bear the treatment expenses of the famous artist in any government hospital.

He said that it is our duty to take steps for welfare of artists who dedicated their whole lives for promotion of culture and highlighting people’s problems through their work.—APP